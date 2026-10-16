WATCH: Media Feud as 49ers Reporter Blasts Fellow Journalist for ‘Hugging’ Players and ‘Thinking He’s On the Team’

San Francisco 49ers reporter Grant Cohn is clearly no fan of his fellow team reporter, David Lombardi.

Cohn took a hammer to Lombardi during his postgame recap of the 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, where he said, “I shouldn’t talk about this guy,” before going on an extended rant ripping Lombardi as a useless fanboy instead of a reporter.

“I can’t stand David Lombardi,” Cohn, who works for Sports Illustrated, continued as he focused on the San Francisco Standard reporter.

“It’s bad enough that he’s a fan of the team that he covers, but he thinks he’s on the team,” Cohn exclaimed. “So, for example, after a game, you might hear some of us interviewing players and the coach at the postgame press conference. You know who never asks a question? Dave Lombardi. You know why? Because he’s not in there. You know why? Because he’s in the locker room. You know what he’s doing? Hugging the players!”

Watch here:

https://www.youtube.com/live/nXE4oCRTSz4?si=e_1YYgy27Rofl24o&t=3389

Cohn went on to rip Lombardi for acting “as if they won together” when the 49ers win.

“It does bother me,” Cohn went on. “They say before you go in the locker room, ‘If you’re not in here conducting interviews, you have to leave.’ He’s hugging the players! […] You’re a player on the 49ers. You just won; you’re celebrating with your brothers. Here comes this freaking guy to give you a hug as if you guys accomplished something together. Who the fuck are you?”

Cohn said he is bothered by Lombardi’s habit of trying to “bro out with the players.”

“I don’t give Kyle a hug in the locker room after the game and say, ‘How’d it feel? How’s it feel to be 5-0?’ Man, fuck that!” Cohn railed. “I’m sorry, dude. I do disapprove of fans covering teams, but still, Brian Nemhauser is a fan of the Seahawks. He does a great job, even though he’s a fan of the team. He doesn’t think he’s on the team, and he holds their team accountable. This fucking guy pretends to be a journalist and takes shilling to the next level.”

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