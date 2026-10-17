Serviceman Falls from the Roof of the Alamodome During UTSA-Navy Pre-Game Ceremony

A U.S. soldier was rushed to the hospital after falling from the Alamodome’s ceiling while rappelling ahead of the UTSA Roadrunners and Navy Midshipmen football game.

The service member was taking part in the pre-game ceremonies for the University of Texas at San Antonio’s (UTSA) annual Salute to Service game.

According to witnesses, the service member landed hard near the middle of the football field. Medical staff immediately rushed out to render aid.

A photographer for local television station KEN 5 said the military member was treated on the field, then taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

UTSA posted a statement on Instagram sending their “thoughts and prayers” to the injured trooper.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at the start of tonight’s football game,” the statement read. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the soldier who was affected, his family and his military colleagues.”

No further information about the soldiers’ condition has been released.