WATCH: Bills’ CJ Gardner-Johnson Ejected for Spitting at Raiders’ Brock Bowers

Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is once again at the center of controversy after he was booted from Sunday’s game for spitting at Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.

It looked like Gardner-Johnson and Bowers were merely jawing at each other, but as Bowers turned away, the Bills safety appeared to spit at him.

Many commenters online said they hadn’t noticed the spitting at first. However, CBS Sports color analyst JJ Watt immediately speculated that Gardner-Johnson had spat, and the referee confirmed it by announcing a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the Bills safety and an automatic disqualification.

The punishments may not be over, however.

Spitting falls into that category of penalties that could carry a one-game suspension. However, the suspension would need to be added after review, since the infraction doesn’t automatically carry one.

The Bills got the job done without Gardner-Johnson.

They hung on for a 33-30 win and improved their season record to 5-1.