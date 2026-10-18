WATCH: Caitlin Clark Joins Taylor Swift to Cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark joined Taylor Swift in cheering on her husband, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs as they took on the Chargers on Sunday.

CBS cameras caught the pair celebrating after Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes connected with Kelce for a big gain over the middle.

CBS was undoubtedly pleased to show the world’s most popular female recording artist and the world’s most popular female athlete in one spot.

Fans online, however, had mixed reactions.

“It’s a sickness how much we are still seeing this,” one fan wrote.

“We don’t care, this is a football game,” wrote another.

“Good lord. I don’t like or dislike her, and I don’t even care who wins. But for the love of all that’s holy, NO ONE CARES,” asserted another.

“Football fans HATE YOU CBS,” another wrote.

The Chiefs had an easy day. The 0-5 Chargers left Kansas City as 0-6 as Kenneth Walker and the rest of the Chiefs’ high-octane offense poured it on and handed them a 22-6 loss.