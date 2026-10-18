An NFL ref was carted off the field after taking a tumble on the wet field at Wembley Stadium during the Jaguars-Texans game in London on Sunday.

Video shows ref Larry Smith slipping and falling on the field on Saturday. He quickly jumps back to his feet, but it quickly becomes apparent that he injured his leg or ankle, and he goes down a second time, according to the New York Post.

Smith most recently served as a school principal in Kansas City, Kansas, and before that worked as a college football official in the Big 10. He joined the NFL last year.

The ref’s injury placed a heavier burden on the other six officials brought to the UK for the NFL’s series. Official Shawn Hochuli is expected to take on Smith’s duties.

The Texans beat the Jags in a nail-biting 34-31 final score. It was Jacksonville’s second weekend in the UK, as the team played there last Sunday, beating the Eagles 19-17 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

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