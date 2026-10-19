‘Fire Everyone!’ Fans Blast Eagles After Jalen Hurts Played on No Sleep Due to Blood Clots

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did not sleep the night before his team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London two weeks ago, on doctors’ orders, to avoid rest because of a potentially serious blood clot condition, ESPN reports.

It has also been learned that Hurts’ condition, initially thought to be a superficial vein thrombosis, is actually a potentially life-threatening deep vein thrombosis (DVT), as well as bilateral pulmonary emboli.

Meaning, subsequent tests revealed not one, but multiple blood clots in his lungs.

“Jalen Hurts was overseas, under-rested, and dealing with a blood clot while playing without key offensive weapons at his disposal and ran the ball only twice (maybe as a way of self-preservation knowing what he was dealing with). Just one question: Why?” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on X.

The revelation that Eagles team doctors let Hurts play without rest because of a potentially serious condition sparked a torrent of heated reactions on social media, with fans accusing the doctors of malpractice.

“That entire Eagles medical staff should be fired! He should not have been allowed to board that plane to London! He was complaining about the calf pain and they did nothing! And why did they wait to get to London before taking the first ultrasound!!?!?” roared former ESPN SportsCenter anchor Linda Cohn.

The publicly known timeline of events is as follows.

Hurts first reported calf pain on October 8, according to the New York Post, four days after being cleated during Philadelphia’s game against the Rams on October 4. However, the exam that revealed the “superficial blood clot” was not performed until the Saturday before the Eagles game against the Jaguars in London, on October 10.

Meaning, Hurts boarded a plane and flew seven-and-a-half hours to London with a deep vein thrombosis. A significant risk, considering travel is frequently not advised for those suffering from DVT due to prolonged sitting increasing the risk of blood clots forming in deep veins.

Hurts also boarded a flight home from London for an additional seven-and-a-half hours and apparently practiced without limitation on Wednesday of the following week, according to a statement from the team.

“Jalen played without limitation in the game Sunday, received treatment on Monday and Tuesday, and practiced in full on Wednesday, as reflected in the practice report,” the team said Thursday. “Throughout our time in London and this week, we have remained in communication with the league office regarding the matter.”

The fact that Hurts did all this travel and practicing while having a deadly condition led many fans to cry foul.

“Fire the Eagles medical staff into the sun,” one fan wrote.

“If I’m hurts I request a trade immediately or I sit out until a trade happens and never play a snap for Philly again Eagles obviously don’t care about him,” wrote another.

“Doctors need to lose their licenses immediately,” asserted another.

Hurts, according to a joint statement from the Eagles and his agent, is expected to undergo three months of blood thinner treatment.