No-Fear NFL: Vows Paris Game to Go Ahead Despite Riots in France

The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers game will go ahead as scheduled in Paris this weekend despite intense riots and civil unrest tearing France apart, the league said Sunday night.

“Preparations continue as scheduled for NFL events and the game at Stade de France next Sunday,” the NFL said in a statement issued to multiple media outlets as reported by AFP.

“We continue to work closely with local authorities and partners on all operational and security matters. We are also providing the two clubs with regular updates. There’s been no disruption or impact at league sites.”

The October 25 game at the Stade de France will be the NFL’s first regular-season contest in France, a country in turmoil as leftist protesters have taken over city streets including Paris to vent their anger at a range of perceived injustices.

Meanwhile French President Emmanuel Macron continues to call for calm.

The AFP report sets out the Saints were planning to depart for Paris immediately after their game against the New York Giants in New Jersey on Sunday and practice in the French capital during the week.

The Steelers, who played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, were planning to practice at home during the week and arrive in France just 24-hours before the kick off.

The Saints said in a statement they support the NFL decision, NOLA.com reported.

“We concur with the NFL’s statement and are planning to play the game,” Greg Bensel, the Saints’ senior vice president of communications, said before adding this assurance:

In addition to working closely with the NFL, we have also maintained daily security updates with our security partners in France. Members of our football operations staff and internal security team have been on the ground in France for the past few days, and there has been no disruption or impact at any of our team sites.

To date, 62 NFL regular season games have been played outside the United States, with cities such as London, Berlin, Munich, Madrid, São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto and Dublin featuring.

Paris is now ready and waiting to be added to that list.