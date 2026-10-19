The Tennessee Volunteers pulled off one of college football’s biggest upsets this weekend, beating No. 6-ranked Alabama 26-10 on Saturday. But the big win wasn’t free!

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop rushed for 159 yards and scored two touchdowns, and with the stunning victory, the Volunteers also handed Alabama its first back-to-back losses since 2007.

The Volunteers’ quarterback, George MacIntyre, played steadily, and their defense was tough and disciplined as Alabama fell apart with just 201 total offense yards and four turnovers.

Naturally, Tennessee fans were ecstatic over the amazing home game win. But their enthusiasm will be costly.

Once the final second ticked down and the whistle blew for Tennessee’s big win, the fans stormed the field at Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium. After all, this was a longtime team rivalry game, known as “Third Saturday in October,” and Vols fans were geared up for the win.

Tennessee officials, of course, tried to prevent it. Vols athletic director Danny White even went on the jumbotron, urging fans to stay in their seats, at least until Alabama players and staffers could safely exit the field and reach their locker room unmolested. But the pleading fell on deaf ears.

Fans lit up their celebratory cigars and students streamed onto the field by the thousands.

White himself even joined the throngs and lit his own celebratory cigar as fans danced on the field to “Dixieland Delight” being played over the PA system.

The celebration was a costly one.

As ESPN noted, Tennessee was fined $500,000 because fans stormed the field before Alabama’s players and staff could get off the field.

Tennessee’s $ 500,000 will go to the University of Alabama under Southeastern Conference rules.

A loss is tough, granted, but a $500,000 check sure takes a bit of the sting out of it!

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