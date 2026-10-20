The Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream skipped the National Anthem at Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Monday night.

The two teams headed into the locker room just before singer Alanis Morrisette took to the court for her rendition of the National Anthem; the second time in this series, they opted out. According to Fox News reporter Dan Zaksheske, the two teams reportedly returned moments after Morrisette finished her rendition.

“Once again, both WNBA Finals teams leave the court as soon as the national anthem starts and return almost the second it ends,” said Zaksheske.

“The WNBA’s own rulebook says players, coaches and trainers are to stand and line up for the national anthem. Both Finals teams left the court before the Game 1 anthem and returned seconds after it ended. We asked the league and both teams to explain. None answered,” he added.

The players have not publicly stated why they have exited the court for the national anthem. In 2020, the Atlanta Dream said in a statement, “The anthem does not represent freedom, justice and liberty for all Americans.”

Fans on social media voiced their displeasure.

“Watch WNBA players LITERALLY run out of the arena to miss standing for the national anthem intentionally. Hands down, it’s the worst professional sports league in the country (if you can even call it that). Why anyone would watch that garbage is lost on me entirely,” said one user.

“Yeah, I tried to be a fan of the league, but they keep giving reasons not to be one,” said another.