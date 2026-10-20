WATCH: Angel Reese Quits on Team Mid-Play After Not Getting the Ball

Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese would have had a nearly flawless night in her victory over the Golden State Valkyries in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, if not for one strange moment when she quit on her team mid-play after not getting the ball.

Despite her terrific performance most of the game, Angel Reese seemed visibly frustrated as the third quarter closed when her teammates didn’t pass her the ball. The moment seemed to frustrate her enough that she quit on her team mid-play. Take a look:

Despite the viral moment, Reese had a wonderful night and led her team to victory.

“While Reese was frustrated over not getting the ball, she ironically was the Dream’s best player on the court,” noted the California Post. “Reese became the first Atlanta player to score over 25 points and have 10 rebounds in a WNBA Finals game.”

“Reese finished the game leading the team in points [30] and rebounds [16] while having three assists. Only Jordan Canada had more assists [10] for Atlanta,” it added.

With the Atlanta Dream victory on Monday night, the two teams are now neck and neck at 1-1.