Lone High School Runner Walks Off Track in Protest Over Trans Opponent

A lone high school girl walked out of a school track meet in Washington State rather than compete against a transgender opponent, a report says.

Elise Bierer, a sophomore cross-country runner at Battle Ground High School in Battle Ground, Washington, refused to compete against a trans runner on Wednesday and walked off the field at the state regionals.

The student’s mother says that her daughter had confided in her previously that if she were confronted with a transgender opponent, she would not participate.

“Before she entered high school — she’s a sophomore — I told her that it’s a real possibility that this could come into play, that she might be forced to race against a male. When we talked about that, she said if that were to happen, she would stand up for what was right and just not compete,” Sheona Bierer said, according to Fox News’ Outkick.

Last week, a group of girls from Washington State’s Camas High cross-country team walked off the field and refused to participate after a boy who had been on the boys’ team just weeks earlier decided he is now a girl and was transferred to the girls’ team.

This week Elise Bierer has made a statement of her own about the same transgender athlete.

Outkick reports that several other girls had planned to join Bierer in her protest but were pressured by school officials to toe the line and stay quiet. That left Bierer to make her statement on her own. Still, several of her teammates decided not to show up for the event and protested by refusing to attend.

The student’s mother says she is proud of her daughter.

“I’m super proud. I’m still overwhelmed,” Sheona said. “I know this is really hard, but I love her, and I’m so glad that she’s going to stand up for what’s right, even when everybody else is walking away from what’s right and chooses to buckle under pressure.”

The girl’s mother also said that she will not rejoin the team next school year if the transgender runner is still on the girl’s team.

The state allows trans athletes to participate under their chosen gender. State officials and the Democrat-controlled legislature have no intention of changing these rules. In fact, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal says it’s OK for boys to compete against girls because as teenagers “their brains aren’t fully developed.”

“These are young developing people whose brains aren’t going to fully develop until they’re 25,” he said last week while justifying the state’s education rules that allow transgender students to pick what ever team they feel like playing for.

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