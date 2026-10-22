NFL Legend Marshall Faulk Diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease at 53

NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk says that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

Faulk revealed the diagnosis on the Caring Neurologist podcast, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jack Baer.

“I get a physical twice a year,” Faulk said. “I’m a little anal about my health. I literally asked my doctor because I noticed it as I was playing golf. I noticed the rigidity in my hand after I play a lot or practice a lot; I thought it was just normal nerves when putting and stuff like that. But it started to be times where I wasn’t playing — I mean, where I was playing, but I wasn’t in a match, and it would still do that.

“I was like, ‘Wow, is that something? Is that normal?’ And the doctor was like, ‘You need to go get checked. You need to go have X, Y, and Z done.’”

Faulk explained that the medication he’s been prescribed has eased the symptoms.

“Since I’ve started on the medication, I don’t really have a lot of issues,” Faulk said. “I might sleep a little more. . . . Other than that, the rigidity in my hands, I still have that. Can’t say that it’s gotten worse. The little tremors that I get, they are what they are. I just pay attention to my gait, how I walk, when I’m working out, my ability to balance. It’s still where it is.

“I don’t look at it as something that’s terminal. It’s like, ‘Hey, you get to live with this.’ There’s far worse things out there.”

Faulk became the head coach at Southern University on December 1, 2025

In his 12-year career with the Colts and the Rams, he rushed for 12,279 yards, caught 6,875 yards, and scored 136 total touchdowns.