Sarah Palin’s NHL Legend Boyfriend Ron Duguay Dies of Cancer at 69

Former GOP Gov. of Alaska Sarah Palin has reported that her boyfriend, NHL legend Ron Duguay, has passed at the age of 69 after a battle with colon cancer.

Palin, the one-time GOP vice-presidential nominee, announced on social media on Thursday, saying, “It’s with a shattered heart, but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends,” the Daily Mail reported.

Duguay played pro hockey for 12 seasons from 1977 to 1999 with the New York Rangers and Detroit Red Wings, among others.

The Rangers also issued a statement mourning the loss.

“The New York Rangers organization mourns the loss of Ron Duguay, one of the most popular players in franchise history. Ron’s signature skating style – with his hair flowing as he moved down the ice – captivated The Garden Faithful, and his skill, tenacity, and charisma earned him the admiration of all New Yorkers,” the team said in a statement. “We join the hockey community in sending our condolences to Ron’s friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The former player’s daughter posted a tribute to her dad, as well, writing, “I wasn’t planning on posting anything. but I believe in the power of prayer, and right now, we need all the prayers we can get. And I know so many love him so much. Please keep our dad in your prayers.”

Duguay’s cancer diagnosis was announced last February, but his treatment was a series of difficult decisions and disappointing results.

The 13th overall NHL Draft pick from 1977 has been romantically linked to Palin at least since 2022, but their contact has been more limited recently as he battled his illness. Still, Palin had been seen at his side frequently throughout his ordeal.

Duguay had more than 860 appearances in the NHL and recorded 216 goals and 320 assists for 536 career points. His standout 1981-82 season saw him earning a career-high of 40 goals.

After retirement from pro hockey, Duguay transitioned into broadcasting, serving as an in-studio analyst for MSG Network’s coverage of the Rangers for 12 years. He retired from the mic in 2018.

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