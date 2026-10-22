Trump Calls for LeBron James to Apologize for His Behavior During National Anthem: ‘Total Disgrace’

President Donald Trump called on LeBron James to apologize Thursday after video showed the Philadelphia 76ers star moving his arms and practicing shooting motions during the national anthem.

Trump shared the footage on Truth Social and accused James of disrespecting the anthem as singer Avery Wilson performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Philadelphia’s season opener Tuesday against the New York Knicks.

“While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE,” Trump wrote.

The video showed James standing with his teammates, performing movements that resembled those of the Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, as part of a pregame warm-up. Trump argued that the basketball star owed an apology to Americans who died serving the country.

“LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!” he added.

Some social media users backed Trump’s call for an apology, criticizing James’s conduct during the anthem and saying he should set an example as one of the NBA’s biggest stars.