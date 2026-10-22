Utah Football Player Suspended for Alleged Rape, Sharing Videos on Social Media

Jamal Wallace, a senior defensive tackle at the University of Utah, has been suspended from the school’s football program after being accused of rape and forcible sodomy and of sharing videos of the alleged attack on social media.

According to TMZ Sports, Wallace and a woman he was having a relationship with were discussing their relationship status when the football player allegedly grabbed the woman by the back of the neck and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Wallace is also accused of taking the woman’s phone and recording the alleged assault before sending it to several people on Snapchat.

As of now, TMZ Sports reports that Wallace has not been charged with a crime.

However, Salt Lake City Police say they obtained the videos and that Wallace recorded them, TMZ Sports learned.

“We were made aware of the situation with Jamal Wallace on Oct. 11, and he was immediately placed on an indefinite suspension from the program,” a Utah athletics spokesman told TMZ Sports. “We take these matters seriously. As this is a pending legal matter, we have no further comment at this time.”

Wallace has denied both the rape and sending the videos. He was arrested on Oct. 11 and released on $5,000 bail while the investigation is underway.