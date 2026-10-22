Former NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom is saying that the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream had him removed from State Farm Arena by police officers after he refused to take an offer of a private suite to watch Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday.

Freedom says that the team wanted him hidden away in a private suite for his “safety,” according to the New York Post.

The former NBA star posted a video in which he was wearing a T-shirt reading “What is a Woman?” and noting that he was prevented from sitting in the seats he paid for.

The arena issued a statement saying that they worried over his safety at the game in light of his controversial attempts to get the league to allow him to declare for the WNBA Draft.

“Enes Kanter Freedom has contacted federal, state and local authorities, the WNBA, the Atlanta Dream and State Farm Arena officials to express concerns about his personal safety during his planned attendance at Game 3 of the WNBA Finals tonight,” State Farm Arena officials said in a statement issued after the game. “The safety and security of our guests and team members is our highest priority.

“Following consultations with the WNBA, Dream ownership, State Farm Arena leadership and security officials, we have directed Mr. Freedom to watch tonight’s game from a private luxury suite. This arrangement is intended to address his security concerns and help provide a safe and positive experience for him and other guests. The suite will have additional security and will be his designated viewing location for the game. State police have also assigned an officer to Mr. Freedom at his request.”

Video of Freedom’s confrontation at the arena gates shows an Atlanta Police officer telling him he is not allowed to enter the facility unless he agrees to sit in the private suite.

“We have to get off State Farm property. You’re free to go to the city of Atlanta streets. That’s another private establishment over there. He’s free to go to there. He just can’t be here,” the office is seen saying.

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