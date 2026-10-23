LeBron James Fires Back at Trump Over Anthem Criticism

President Trump made his feelings known about LeBron James’ antics during the national anthem, and James has now responded.

When asked about Trump’s comments after Thursday night’s victory over the Cavaliers, including the commander-in-chief’s claim that he owes an apology to our country’s servicemen and women for his behavior, James was unimpressed.

“It’s a slow news day at the office, you know,” James said. “Slow news day in the office.”

Trump’s criticism stemmed from James swinging his arms in a golf swing motion during Wednesday night’s NBA season opener between the New York Knicks and James’ 76ers.

“While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country,” Trump wrote ​on Truth Social. “LeBron James should apologize to all of ​those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the ​American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!”

On Thursday night, James was far less demonstrative during the anthem, though it’s unclear if that was in response to Trump.

“I think that goes right in with other outside noise we’ve already had,” 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said of Trump’s comments. “I keep saying the same thing. All I really care about is getting to the practice floor, getting them in the film room, getting them to the game floor. The focus that they’ve had and the intent and all the stuff like that has been outstanding.”

The war of words between Trump and James is nothing new. In 2017, James called the president a “bum” in a social media post. Trump, for his part, has regularly targeted James as an example of a leftist athlete and for being disrespectful of America.