REPORT: Colts’ Anthony Richardson Busted for Alleged Marijuana Possession

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been charged with having marijuana in his possession by police in Carmel, Indiana.

In a charge officially filed on October 19, Richardson faces a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession, FOX59/CBS4 reports.

“Officers conducted a traffic stop on Oct. 12 on a black 2023 Dodge Charger that was passing through the area of Springmill Boulevard and Silver Stream Drive,” FOX 59 reports. “Police noted in court documents that the vehicle’s registration was reportedly assigned to a different vehicle and had expired.

“Police said the vehicle complied and pulled over to the side of the road. The officer recalled immediately smelling the ‘odor of marijuana’ when approaching the vehicle, according to court documents.”

That odor prompted the officer to question Richardson about whether he had smoked marijuana in the vehicle. The former Florida Gator admitted that he had and also confessed to the presence of a small amount of marijuana still in the vehicle.

Richardson says he chose to smoke in his car to avoid smoking near his children.

Officers then placed the fourth-year NFL vet in handcuffs while searching the vehicle. The search yielded “a small mason jar containing a substance believed to be marijuana and an opened bag of THC-infused gummies.”

The Colts backup QB received a citation for an expired registration and agreed to appear on the court date listed in his summons.

The substances seized in Richardson’s vehicle did test positive for THC.

Richardson is scheduled for a bench trial on January 4, 2027.