Trump Says NFL Probably Could Have Postponed’ Paris Game Due to Riots

President Trump says the NFL could have “postponed” Sunday’s game in Paris as the French capital descends into anarchy.

Trump made the comments Friday, when reporters asked him about the deteriorating situation and overstretched police and security forces.

“Well, you worry about it,” he said. “It’s not — I think maybe it’s looking like tomorrow’s gonna be a bad day in France. So you worry about it. I would have said the NFL could have probably postponed that match, if you want to know the truth. Because France is really in trouble.”

He continued, “That’s what happens when you go left. That’s what happens when you allow unlimited numbers of people into your country from very unfriendly countries.”

The NFL schedule is relatively inflexible, making postponement of a game – any game – extremely unlikely.

However, the Steelers and Saints can play an international game without being in France. England, at least for the moment, looks relatively stable and has large stadiums available.

The NFL’s insistence on holding the game in France, despite weeks of violent upheaval, the promise of renewed rioting this weekend, and the availability of other, safer venues, is a decision they may regret.