A school bus transporting members of a Georgia high school football team overturned Friday night 25 miles southeast of Atlanta, sending more than two dozen of its passengers to area hospitals.

Authorities are investigating the crash of the bus from Salem High School, located in the Atlanta suburb of Conyers, which overturned while traveling on Salem Road near State Route 138 and I-20 as it returned from an away football game, multiple news outlets are reporting.

News and images of the crash were posted on social media before the number of injuries was known. As of Saturday no fatalities have been reported.

The bus was carrying “27 people, including 17 student-athletes, seven trainers, two coaches and the driver,” the Rockdale County School District told Fox 5 in Atlanta.

USA Today reported, “Twenty-two students and three staff members were transported to medical facilities for treatment and evaluation. One trainer was airlifted to a trauma center, and Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital went on standby for a possible mass-casualty event following the crash.”

The team’s head coach, Fredrick Green, who survived the crash, was locating the team members who had been transported to different hospitals, the outlet said.

As of Saturday morning, authorities have not discovered what caused the bus to overturn or confirmed whether another vehicle was involved.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.