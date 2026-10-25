The Department of Justice (DOJ) is reviewing the ejection of women’s sports supporters from a Portland Thorns match after video showed them struck with a flagpole and forced out by stadium security, according to OutKick.

The outlet reported Friday that roughly 20 spectators at Providence Park concealed their XX-XY Athletics shirts through the first half of the Thorns’ match against the North Carolina Courage, then revealed them and unfurled a large “Save Women’s Sports” banner as the second half began.

A department spokesperson said it would look into the matter.

“The Justice Department is aware of these reports and will review the matter thoroughly. Where the facts and the law warrant action, the Department will not hesitate to act,” the spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

A separate DOJ official framed the inquiry around speech rather than sex. The official said the conduct appears to raise viewpoint discrimination and First Amendment questions rather than sex discrimination, and that the department is reviewing it.

Footage reviewed by OutKick showed members of the group struck with flagpoles carrying transgender flags, confronted with profanity, and removed by security. Organizers Amy Sousa and commentator Brandi Kruse, who previously helped organize rallies for WNBA player Sophie Cunningham, were among them.

“We were attacked by fans. We were hit with flags,” Sousa said.

Security pinned Kruse’s arm behind her back and escorted her through the stands, the activist said, questioning why her group was being removed after being attacked. OutKick reporter Matt Calkins had his phone knocked from his hand, beer poured on his neck while he was filming, and a guard briefly pulled his credential from around his neck.

The Portland Police Bureau said off-duty officers working the game were not involved in the removals and were called in only when some individuals blocked an exit.

“Two potential crimes were reported, case numbers 26-309064 (alleged harassment) and 26-309306 (alleged vandalism),” Sgt. Kevin Allen said, adding that no injuries were reported, and no arrests were made or citations issued.

The City of Portland owns Providence Park, and Peregrine Sports, LLC operates it, while RAJ Sports owns the Thorns. OutKick reported the public ownership could let the DOJ examine whether officials helped enforce the removals under 18 U.S.C. § 242, which allows prosecution when someone acting under color of law deprives a person of a federally protected right. The department has not named that statute or announced charges.

The review follows a September confrontation at the same stadium, when the club removed eight fans in XX-XY apparel from a Thorns match against the Washington Spirit for what it called distributing unapproved materials, a claim Sousa disputed.

OutKick reporter Jackson Thompson, who obtained the department’s statements, posted them on X, where users responded to the fans’ removal.