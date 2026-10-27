Jerry Jones: ‘Very Possible’ Troy Aikman Joins Cowboys Front Office

A duo that once won three Super Bowl championships could, “very possibly,” reunite.

With Cowboys legend Troy Aikman’s broadcasting future up in the air and no new contract offer from ESPN, his former boss, Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, says he might swoop in and hire the man he once drafted to lead his franchise.

“Yes, I could and would,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, about his openness to hiring Aikman to a front-office position with his team. “It’s that simple because I do think that much of him, with his basic command and knowledge of NFL football. He’s certainly qualified to do anything mentioned. He’s outstanding.

“The answer is not necessarily that we’re going to do anything more direct with the team at this time, but don’t rule it out. It is very possible.”

Dark clouds over Aikman’s future in the booth began earlier this year after Joe Buck, his broadcast partner of 25 years, received a six-year $108 million deal to continue with ESPN, while Aikman received no contract offer.

The friction between the two over Buck’s contract and Aikman’s lack of one boiled over earlier this month when the broadcasting duo got into a heated argument.

In an interview with Mike Fischer, Aikman discussed his “complicated” relationship with Buck and his willingness to listen to any job offers from Jones.

“We’ve been through the highest of highs; we’ve been through some pretty tough moments as well. Our relationship is complicated. I think he would agree with that, but it is one that’s built, I believe, on respect,” Aikman told Fischer. “This week, he said some really kind things, which meant a lot to me, quite honestly. So, yeah, I would welcome any conversation with Jerry, and quite honestly I don’t know if there would be, or if there ever would be an opportunity. But if Jerry came to me and felt that, in his heart, I could lend some services that would help make them better, I would — I’d have a hard time not taking a good look at that.”

Aikman’s last scheduled broadcast with ESPN is this year’s Super Bowl game.