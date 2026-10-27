REPORT: Video Appears to Show Ex-Cowboy Dez Bryant Slapping Phone Out of Teen’s Hand: ‘I’m Not Playing with You’

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant smacked a cell phone out of the hand of a teenager and smashed it into the ground during a heated confrontation in a Dallas-area parking lot on Sunday, the California Post reports.

The dispute between Bryant and 19-year-old Noah Reyes and his friend, 19-year-old Terrance Avery, began on the road when the former Cowboy accused the teens of street racing near his car, just before all three turned into the parking lot of a Southlake restaurant before 1 p.m.

Bryant claims he went to confront the duo about their alleged reckless driving, and he claims that Reyes threatened to shoot him. The video also shows Bryant swatting Reyes’ phone away after the teen attempted to film him.

“I’m not playing with you,” Bryant says in the video.

Despite the youth’s pleas not to break the phone, Bryant smashes it into the ground.

“I’m fitting to f*ck these little motherf*ckers up,” Bryant can be heard screaming. “Like, real talk.”

Bryant continued, “I’ll break you down, n-a. Don’t give a f*ck about none of that.”

The former Pro Bowler also made his contempt for the law known.

You think I give a f*ck about that law?” Bryant said before gesturing to what appeared to be security cameras. “No, I don’t. Not at all. Because we’re going to get them cameras and see who looks like an idiot.”

Police eventually arrived on scene and cuffed all involved with guns drawn.

“Several callers reported that multiple individuals were involved in the altercation as well as a possible weapon,” the Southlake Police Department said in a statement to the California Post. “Based on that information, officers drew their firearms upon arrival as a precaution to address any potential threats and ensure the safety of everyone at the scene. Several individuals were temporarily detained as part of the investigation. No firearms were recovered at the scene.

“The altercation reportedly began as a traffic incident near Kimball Avenue, where one of the involved individuals, identified as 37-year-old Desmond Bryant, reported he was cut off by another motorist. Both parties subsequently entered the parking lot, where an argument ensued, and the alleged assault occurred.

“Following the investigation, Bryant was issued a citation for Assault by Contact, a Class C misdemeanor, and was released at the scene.”

Bryant, who claims he acted in self-defense, is due in court on the assault charges on November 20.