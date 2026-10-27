WATCH: Parents Arrested After Fierce Fight at 12-Year-Old’s Softball Game

A youth softball game in Texas took a backseat to a wild brawl between parents that ended with arrests and more than a few bumps and bruises.

The bizarre, violent scene unfolded at Imperial Park in Sugar Land, Texas, where Kiarious Marshun Hall and his wife, Jazmine Hall, attended their daughter’s game.

The dispute with other parents reportedly began after Kiarious Marshun’s behavior while kids from the opposing team were taking their at-bats.

A man told Kiarious that he “couldn’t cheer before the players pitched the ball.”

That led to a dispute that resulted in Marshun smashing a metal water bottle into the man’s head, sending him crashing to the ground and rendering him unconscious.

Kiarious is also accused of hitting another man, a grandfather identified as Gary Greaser, who tried to break up the fight.

“I said, ‘You can’t do this.’ I took him; I wanted to disarm the guy, because he’s going to do it to somebody else,” Greaser said.

“We’re saying, ‘Hey, why are you getting loud?’ It’s bad sportsmanship to do it right as the pitch comes up when our girls are batting, and that’s all it took. He just flipped and said, ‘I can do whatever I want; I can say whatever I want. And you can’t stop me.’”

Kiarious claims his actions were in self-defense after being “poked and elbowed” in the chest. However, court documents and the video do not support that claim, the New York Post reports.

It is also reported that Jazmine shoved Greaser, causing him to fall to the ground.

Kiarious was arrested and booked for assault causing bodily injury. Jazmine resigned as assistant principal at Lamar Junior High School.

“Lamar CISD is aware of the incident involving a Lamar Junior High School employee,” the district said in a statement. “The employee voluntarily reported the incident to the district’s human resources department over the weekend. The incident occurred outside of school and was not associated with any Lamar CISD-sponsored event or activity.”

Neither Greaser nor the man who confronted Kiarious was uninjured.

Greaser suffered a broken hip and seven stitches to his chin. The unidentified man whom Kiarious hit with the metal water bottle suffered a broken jaw, a fractured skull, and multiple brain bleeds, the Post reports.

As of this writing, the man remains in the hospital.