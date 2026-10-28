Alabama Dismisses Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. From Team After Alleged Doxing, Harassment of Police Officer

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer announced Tuesday that the team removed defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. after an arrest involving alleged messages to a police officer.

Kirkpatrick was arrested Friday on misdemeanor charges of doxing and harassing communications, according to reports. The allegations involve an officer who participated in his 2025 arrest.

Alabama suspended Kirkpatrick ahead of Saturday’s victory against Texas A&M. DeBoer told reporters Monday that Kirkpatrick was “not with us.”

“After gathering more information on the situation, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. will no longer be a part of our program,” DeBoer said Tuesday. “He did not live up to the standards and expectations that I have set for this team and our players.”

According to documents cited by WBRC and The Tuscaloosa Thread, Kirkpatrick allegedly sent the officer a message containing profanity and demanding a response. He is also accused of sharing a photograph of the officer with his family on Facebook and adding a caption asking others to identify him.

Kirkpatrick was suspended in November 2025 following an arrest on charges of reckless endangerment, attempting to elude police, and speeding. He missed Alabama’s final seven games that season before returning this spring. He also faces a separate charge from June for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident.

The news drew reactions on social media.