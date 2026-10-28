Former Raven Justin Tucker Signs with Chiefs After Serving 10-Game Ban

One of the NFL’s most legendary kickers may soon return to the field.

Former longtime Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been signed to the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. Tucker was released by the Ravens in 2024 and suspended by the NFL in 2025, following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Tucker, whom many consider the game’s greatest kicker until his 2024 struggles, received a 10-game ban for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

A group of 16 Baltimore-area massage therapists accused Tucker of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Tucker vehemently denied the charges.

“I cannot be clearer,” Tucker wrote on X at the time. “These accusations are false and incredibly hurtful to both me and, more importantly, my family.”

The legendary Ravens kicker declined to appeal the league’s ruling, instead opting to “put the difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible.”

The signing does not mean Tucker will automatically play for the Chiefs. The team signed him to the practice squad after Harrison Butker, the team’s longtime placekicker, began struggling. Butker has missed four kicks in the last two games.

Still, Tucker’s presence on the Chiefs’ practice field is significant. If Butker’s struggles continue, Tucker could find himself kicking during real games. If not, and if he’s released, another team would be more likely to sign him now that a team has signed him.