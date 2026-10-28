High School Soccer Referee Left with Collapsed Lung, Broken Ribs After Shocking Attack by Player

An Ohio high school soccer referee suffered broken ribs and a collapsed lung after a Steubenville player knocked him to the ground during a playoff game Tuesday against New Philadelphia, according to reports.

TMZ Sports reported that the official was hospitalized after the hit. An Ohio High School Athletic Association spokesperson told the outlet Wednesday that the referee was “doing better.”

The incident occurred October 27 during a district semifinal in Steubenville. Video circulated online shows a player running toward the referee and striking him after another player received a card.

The confrontation followed several late-match collisions. With about five minutes and 40 seconds remaining, a Steubenville corner kick led to contact that sent one of its players to the ground, according to the Times-Reporter.

Another Steubenville player then collided with New Philadelphia’s goalkeeper, resulting in a foul. As the referee moved toward midfield, a player charged toward him and knocked him down, the newspaper reported.

Local radio station WJER reported that the player approached from about 12 yards away before driving his shoulder into the official’s midsection. The referee fell to the turf and appeared to be in pain.

Another player restrained the teammate responsible for the hit as the referee got back on his feet and kept walking, according to NewsNation. Footage spread Wednesday after radio host Bob Greenburg posted it on X.

OHSAA spokesman Tim Stried said the association had contacted Steubenville and was waiting for details of the school’s disciplinary action before deciding whether to issue additional penalties.

“The school has indicated that punishment will be significant, which the OHSAA agrees with. Physical violence against an official is among the most serious offenses that a coach, player, or fan can commit, and the OHSAA will pursue this to the fullest extent,” Stried said.

Stried described violence against officials as one of the most serious violations involving players, coaches or spectators. He said the association would pursue the matter fully.

Steubenville City Schools subsequently said it had imposed discipline following a review with the OHSAA, according to a district statement quoted by the Daily Mail and reproduced by BCE Football News.

Viewers pointed to the referee’s hospitalization as they criticized the player’s behavior.