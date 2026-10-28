Lamar Odom Becomes First Former NBA Star to Join OnlyFans

Former NBA star Lamar Odam will make history by launching an OnlyFans account with his girlfriend.

Odam, 46, launched his account on Tuesday, with his bio calling him a two-time NBA champion and a “Lakers Legend.”

“On The LO!! You’ve seen me on the court. You’ve seen me on TV. Now get to know the REAL me,” the bio says.

“A little more personal. A little more playful. And a side of Lamar you haven’t seen before. Come inside my world,” it adds.

Odom also told TMZ he’ll keep the details of his OnlyFans content under wraps for now.

“I’ve lived a pretty wild life, and trust me, there are still a few surprises left,” he said. “I’ve always been an open book, but there are some chapters people haven’t seen yet.”

Odom’s girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, also launched an OnlyFans account, and TMZ confirmed they may be releasing content together.

The former Lakers star previously revealed that he struggled with porn addiction in an interview with Covenant Eyes, saying it “dominated his life.”

“It’s just like if you’re addicted to drugs, you know, that first time can lead to an addiction,” he said. “And I was definitely addicted to porn and drugs.”