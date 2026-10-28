NFL Fans Shocked by Nicolas Cage’s John Madden Impersonation in Upcoming Movie: ‘Horrid Acting’

Just one clip from actor Nicolas Cage’s upcoming film about football legend John Madden was enough for fans to call the biopic the worst ever.

In the clip, Cage, who is wearing a fat-face prosthetic as he portrays the famed NFL broadcaster, is seen using a clear piece of plastic — called a telestrator — to draw out a spaghetti-mess of circles and lines representing a play as the crew in the broadcast booth ridicule Madden for using the on-air aide.

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But Madden fans are not amused.

X user Dudley Brown simply replied, “Horrid acting.”

Another X user ridiculed the clip by adding the letters “snl” to a still shot of the scene, calling it as bad as something you’d see on Saturday Night Live.

Echoing that sentiment, a user added, “This is a serious movie?? Not an SNL sketch??”

Social media user Mark Valorian called the clip “basically a desecration of Madden’s legacy. Astoundingly bad.”

One commenter said that in the clip, Cage “sounds like 10% Jimmy Stewart, 90% Nicolas Cage. 0% Madden.”

An X fan using the handle Raider Greatness slammed the film and asked “Whomever green lit Nicolas Cage as John Madden is a ****ing idiot!”

The next X critic insisted, “Out of respect to John Madden, I will not watch this movie.”

A dour user named Robbie Harvey was adamant, and wrote, “I’ve never pushed for a movie to not be released… but John Madden deserves better. This is an embarrassment to his legacy.”

Another agreed with Mr. Harvey, and said, “He doesn’t look or sound like Madden at all this is just totally disrespectful I will never watch this.”

John Madden passed away in 2021, but he left an amazing legacy as a Super Bowl-winning coach with the Raiders before he became a broadcaster in 1979 where he spent 30 years entertaining football fans with his commentary.

He won 16 Emmy Awards as a broadcaster and was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2010 and the NFL Hall of Fame in 2006.

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