Not Woke, Not Broke: NFL Owners Pour Nearly $16 Million into Republican Midterm Elections

NFL owners don’t seem to be backing the league’s extreme leftism for the 2026 midterm elections, as a review of political donations shows that the owners have chipped in more than $18 million to political candidates this year, and most of it went to Republicans.

While most NFL owners who donated politically backed the GOP, two owners went blue and sent millions to Democrats.

One of those blue donors was Seahawks owner Vinod Khosla, who donated $2 million to the Democrats’ Senate arm, and hundreds of thousands to other left-wing candidates.

The second was Home Depot billionaire Arthur Blank, who laid out a series of donations to Democrats totaling $315,500. That included a $3,500 donation to the risible New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is running for reelection to her House seat in the Empire State.

Aside from Khosla and Blank, a review of Federal Election Commission records shows that the rest of the NFL owners’ donations went mostly to the GOP, according to Front Office Sports.

The top GOP donor was Rob Walton, whose family owns the Broncos. Walton doled out an astonishing $8.96 million to various Republican candidates and causes.

The Cleveland Browns’ Owner, Jimmy Haslam, came next by pouring $1.81 million into GOP coffers. Along with his wife, Dee, Haslam gave $100,000 to the Republican National Committee, $75,000 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and smaller donations to GOP Senate candidates including Dan Sullivan, Susan Collins, Jon Husted, and Mike Rogers.

The next few GOP donors on the list include Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ($1.56M), Buccaneers owner Edward Glazer ($843,502), Jets owner Woody Johnson ($550,000), Broncos owner Greg Penner ($349,000), Michael Bidwill off the Ariz. Cardinals ($336,500), Commanders Owner Josh Harris ($250,000), the Dolphins’ Stephen Ross ($225,500), and Patriots Owner Robert Kraft ($193,500).

Many of the above gave small amounts to the odd Democrat candidate here and there, but the bulk of their donations went to Republican candidates, PACS, and causes.

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