WNBA Finals Game 6 Ticket Prices Crash to $32 for 12:30 Game

The WNBA’s most important game is not the cheapest ticket in town.

According to a report from Front Office Sports (FOS), the get-in price on the resale market for Thursday’s all-important Game 6 is a mere $32, nearly a full five times less than the $166 get-in price for Game 3 last Wednesday and the $246 for Game 4 on Saturday, FOS reports.

“Earlier this week, the WNBA announced it was rescheduling Game 6 from 8 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday,” FOS’s Colin Salao reports. “The move allowed the Dream to play in the 17,000-seat State Farm Arena rather than the 3,500-seat Gateway Center where they played all their regular-season games.

“A Hawks game on Thursday night forced the Dream to find a last-minute contingency if they wanted to avoid the smaller arena.”

While the Dream didn’t have any problem selling seats for games three and four, Thursday’s early afternoon tip-off raises the distinct possibility of long stretches of empty seats for a game that could crown the league’s champion.

“For the fans who can make a noon tip-off work, though, this has turned into a pretty remarkable opportunity to attend a WNBA Finals game at a fraction of what tickets were selling for just two days ago,” TicketData founder Keith Pagello told FOS. “It’s also a bit ironic that the Dream’s final home game of the postseason will also end up being their cheapest tickets of the entire season.”

The Golden State Valkyries lead the Atlanta Dream, 3-2.