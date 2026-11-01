AUDIO: Oops, Tom Brady Curses Live on the Air Again

Six weeks after dropping an “s” bomb on the air, former NFL GOAT Tom Brady has done it again.

The ex-QB was taking a quiz with fellow former NFL star Drew Brees on Fox NFL Sunday when the pair were asked who has the third-most 300-yard passing games in NFL history. Tom wasn’t quick enough on the draw, and Brees beat him to the answer, the New York Post reported.

That is when Brady let loose with another unfortunate word.

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“Drew Brees! Oh, shit,” Brady blurted out, before realizing what he did with an “oh.”

As mentioned, this weekend wasn’t the first time Brady spat out the “s” word on live TV.

In September, Brady said the word after Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels suffered a severe injury to his left elbow during a game against the Cowboys.

The injury prompted Brady to deliver his first “Oh, shit.”

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Many FNL fans fully agreed with Brady’s assessment of Daniels’ injury. The network, however, was not so thrilled.

Brady later admitted he was “kind of embarrassed” by the slip-up and joked that the “swear jar is getting way too full.”

Brady delivered at least one other near-curse when he called a pass from Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb an “absolute piss missile” in Sept.