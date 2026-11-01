Lincoln Riley Curses at Ohio State Coaches After Shocking Win: ‘F*ck You!’

If you were wondering whether Lincoln Riley still has enough competitive fire after his rough start at USC, rest assured, he does.

The embattled USC coach, paid handsomely to leave Oklahoma and guide USC back to its former glory, got his biggest win of the season Saturday night, defeating the #2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes 30-18.

The Trojans looked every bit the equal of the vaunted Buckeyes, playing a physical, aggressive game.

The aggression continued after the game, as it turns out.

As security struggled to route players and coaches off the field, a task made extremely difficult by the throngs of celebrating students, an injured Ohio State defensive end, Eddrick Houston, can be seen limping toward the tunnel with assistance from a Buckeyes staff member.

Standing near the tunnel entrance was Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who seemed to be making way for his players and coaches to enter.

As Riley approached the security checkpoint with his family, Ohio State coaches, players, and staffers were allowed to pass in front of him.

This did not sit well with Riley, who immediately launched into a profanity-laced tirade and forced his way through.

“Are you kidding me? F*ck you!” Riley exclaimed as he made his way past the Ohio State staffers. “That’s bullsh*t.”

A red-shirted Buckeyes staffer tried to settle Riley down, but to no avail. The USC coach made a dismissive arm gesture and continued through the tunnel with his family.

The win will almost certainly get the Trojans back into the top 25 and set up a very interesting showdown next weekend against 4th-ranked Indiana. If the Trojans can knock off two top-5 teams in back-to-back weeks, they’ll land squarely back in the playoff race.