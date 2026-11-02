‘A Little Bit of Delusion’: NYC Marathon Runners Hire ‘Witches’ for Cooler Weather

Some New York City Marathon runners are paying online spell sellers to bring down Sunday’s temperatures, with forecasts calling for sunshine and afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Runners have turned to self-described witches on Etsy ahead of the November 1 race, buying spells they hope will deliver cooler conditions after months of training, the New York Post reported. The purchases include a $20 request from a first-time marathoner and a $6 offering recommended by a Brooklyn running club founder.

Jessica O’Neill Lyublinksy told the Post she bought a spell for favorable weather before her marathon debut. She also asked the seller to include good health and confidence.

“Half of running a marathon, you need a little bit of delusion to get yourself through it, so I’m pretty confident in the spell! Why not?” she said.

O’Neill Lyublinksy said friends had previously purchased spells for important occasions, including a wedding. Having trained since June and already spent money on shoes, running clothes, fuel and her race entry, she considered another $20 a manageable expense.

“I figured I’ve been training for this since June and what could hurt?” she told the outlet.

Lorra Barile, who founded Greenpoint’s Reckless Run Crew, recommended a seller called Mirage Mages to three runners after seeing the forecast, according to the Post.

Barile said she first purchased a weather spell in June because rain threatened her club’s annual race. She credited the seller with favorable conditions on three of four occasions, though that was her own assessment.

“I’ve had a three out of four success rate, which is pretty good!” she said.

The spell costs $6, an amount Barile compared to buying a morning latte. She has completed several marathons but is sitting out this year’s New York race.

The forecast behind the purchases calls for a cool morning followed by a warmer afternoon.

AccuWeather’s latest published outlook puts temperatures around 50 degrees for the earliest starts, approaching 60 by midday and reaching an afternoon high of 61. The Post cited an earlier forecast of 63 degrees. Mostly sunny skies and light winds are expected.

Those starting later or taking longer to finish will face warmer conditions as the day progresses. AccuWeather said sunshine could also make it feel slightly warmer than the temperature alone suggests.

The weather service said the projected high would place Sunday among the three warmest marathon days of the past decade. However, conditions would remain considerably cooler than in 2022, when Central Park reached 75 degrees.

Race organizer New York Road Runners says its training guidelines define favorable racing conditions as generally between 45 and 60 degrees with low humidity. Its warm-weather guidelines advise runners to adjust their expectations as heat and humidity increase.

Along the course, organizers plan to provide water and sports drinks at official stations from miles 3 through 25, excluding miles 5, 7 and 9. Separate water refill stations are scheduled at miles 8, 14, 17, 20 and 23. NYRR says misting stations will be available at fluid stations if conditions are warm. prod.