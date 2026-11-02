Danger Down Under: 10-Foot Crocodile Seen Prowling Near 2032 Olympic Rowing Course

The sighting of a 10-foot saltwater crocodile prowling a busy riverside golf course near the proposed 2032 Brisbane Olympics rowing course in Australia is under investigation with authorities calling it a “bit of a shock.”

North Rockhampton Golf Club alerted members at the weekend when the male crocodile was spotted eyeing golfers as it loitered with intent near the 11th hole, ABC News reports.

The sighting was within a mile of the Fitzroy River precinct earmarked for rowing and canoe sprint events at the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Lethal Australian box jellyfish have also been found found near the mouth and tidal saltwater sections of the central Queensland river’s waters in the past.

So too bull sharks and deadly snakes are amongst its potential lethal predators in the water and along the banks.

Rowing Australia life member Ray Ebert said the crocodile sighting was a wake-up call for those involved in planning the 2032 Olympic rowing events on the Fitzroy River.

“It’s a bit of a shock to me,” Ebert told ABC News Breakfast on Monday.

“I’ve been saying that the crocodiles are the least of our problems. I’m going to admit to something that none of the politicians have admitted to: maybe I was wrong.”

As Breitbart News reported, back in September it was announced the Rockhampton venue had passed an independent technical assessment “with flying colours” to host rowing and canoe sprint events at the 2032 Brisbane Games, a decision which has now been challenged by recent crocodile sightings.

It came after months of fierce debate over the Fitzroy River’s suitability, including its status as a crocodile habitat for both rowing and canoeing.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the time said Fitzroy was “a great river” to walk along, but wasn’t sure it was an entirely “sensible” proposition before adding maybe the presence of crocodiles will lead to everyone rowing faster.

“I’ve got to say, people might break world records,” he said in truly laconic Australian fashion, before adding:

“They’d want to go pretty quickly wouldn’t they?”