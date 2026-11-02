Don with It: Woke California College Caves and Axes Mascot After 90+ Years

For close to a century the University of San Francisco (USF) has warmly embraced “The Don” — a costumed figure sporting a pencil-thin mustache and a green Spanish-style hat who has roamed the sidelines in support of a host of sporting endeavors.

Not anymore.

“The Don” has now been sent off into retirement and will officially step aside at the start of the spring 2027 semester, the NY Post reports, after opponents cited upsetting “colonial history” as their reason for the push to end the association.

A petition with barely 400 signatures demanding the change sparked the move.

In his place, the NY Post reports the college will introduce a wolf, though its athletic teams will still retain the traditional “Dons” nickname, thus ending a tradition that harkens back to 1932.

Variously described as “a masked man with a green Spanish-style hat and pencil mustache,” the USF mascot’s origins trace back to Don Francisco de Haro: the first mayor of Yerba Buena, which ultimately became San Francisco.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the “Don” image that’s been integral to USF’s athletics for nearly a century has “fallen out of favor in the modern world.”

While “Don” is a Spanish honorific denoting noble origin, the Chronicle reports some students began to feel the phrase — and the figure it celebrates — shares too much in common with the history of Spanish colonization suffered by California’s Indigenous people.

Now the Don will has been pushed aside to make way for a wolf sparking plenty of backlash.

In a statement issued Friday, USF President Salvador Aceves offered some context for the private Jesuit institution’s new mascot choice.

“With new leadership at USF and in Dons Athletics, we believe the time is right to revitalize our image and embrace a new mascot, one that is known for its intelligence, endurance and ability to work cooperatively in its pack,” Aceves said.

“At the same time, we will proudly remain the University of San Francisco Dons.”