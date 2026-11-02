JJ Watt Blasts Slow NFL Refs: ‘I’m Just Gonna Say It’

Newly minted CBS lead color analyst JJ Watt spoke for thousands of NFL fans on Sunday, criticizing the long, laborious review process for a pretty obvious call during the Chiefs-Broncos game.

The Chiefs led 24-13 and were driving when quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a pass behind the line of scrimmage to running back Emmett Johnson on a crucial 3rd-and-6. Johnson got the ball close to the first-down marker, but officials threw a flag.

It seemed obvious to everyone that the call would be an ineligible man downfield. But Clete Blakeman and his crew deliberated the matter well beyond what Watt and many others deemed necessary to make the call.

Eventually, Watt had enough.

“These guys have been taking their time all day with these calls. I’m just gonna say it,” Watt said. “Like, let’s go. We gotta get the calls. I want to get it right. I absolutely want to. But, I mean, this is a long time.”

“Ineligible downfield on the offense, number 77,” Watt said before the officials made the call.

“Yeah, we saw that signal 30 seconds ago,” CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz added in agreement.

The officials eventually got the call right, which, as Watt says, is the most important thing. However, the future Hall of Famer also has a point: Why can fans and analysts see obvious calls more quickly and easily than trained officials?