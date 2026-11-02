Sheriff: Florida Youth Football Coach Brought Sex Toys in Uber Eats Bag to Meet Minor

A youth football coach is one of dozens arrested in Polk County, Florida, in a human trafficking and child sex offense sting, officials revealed on Friday.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference on Friday to announce the arrests of 31 suspects accused of being predators who allegedly sought to travel to Polk County to meet with minors for sex illegally.

“It is extremely disturbing when we encounter nasty child predators like these who are very eager to have sex with children. This is why we conduct these types of undercover operations,” Judd said in a statement, according to WFOR-TV.

One of those arrested was Rashion Crayton, 31, the head coach of the Davenport Titans youth football team. The Titans play in the Mid-Florida youth conference and compete with ages 11 to 14, WFLA-TV reported.

Officials say Crayton thought he was going to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex when he arrived at the sting in Polk County.

Investigators say that Crayton told who he thought was a “14-year-old girl” that he could pick her up from school and they could have sex in his car. He also reportedly showed up to sting with a “battery-operated sex toy” and lubricant among other items he carried in an Uber Eats bag.

“The next time Uber Eats shows up at your house, I wonder what was in that Uber Eats bag just before your McDonald’s,” Sheriff Judd said disgustedly.

After his arrest, the coach was charged with traveling to meet a minor, use of a computer to secure a child, use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony, and attempted lewd and lascivious battery on a minor.

Sheriff’s officials also arrested 17 Disney and Universal employees in the sting.

Judd added that 13 of the 31 suspects worked for the Disney Corporation, while another four were employees of Universal Studios.

One of the suspects arrested was 24-year-old Collin Klaco, who once wore the Mickey Mouse suit at Disney World.

Officers said that when Klaco was arrested, he had a backpack filled with diapers and baby wipes and hoped to live out his sex fetish with a 13-year-old boy.

Judd also noted that 24 of the suspects arrested came to the meetings armed and 16 were illegal migrants who have since been handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Sheriff Judd has arrested 281 suspects in sex stings this year.

Disney has since reported that it fired all 13 suspects identified as company employees arrested in the sting.

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