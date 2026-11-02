Spike Lee Begs New York Knicks to Skip White House Visit

Movie director Spike Lee is overjoyed that his beloved New York Knicks have finally clinched the NBA Championships, the team’s first title in 53 years. But he still has a warning for the team: Don’t visit Trump’s White House.

The Do the Right Thing director is such a Knicks fan that the offices of his Brooklyn-based 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks are filled with team memorabilia, and he is often seen courtside watching the team’s home games in Madison Square Garden.

Lee said that when the Knicks took the Championship, “The tears weren’t flowing, but I was teary-eyed!” Variety reported.

But when asked if he had some advice for the team in light of the big win, he said he did.

Lee, a long-time hater of President Trump, said he hopes the team is “Not going to the White House.”

He also reminded team owner James Dolan — a Trump supporter — that he can’t force the team to go to D.C.

“He can’t force them! It’s been years since the last NBA team has gone. They’re not going. I hope they don’t go! I hope they don’t go,” Lee exclaimed.

Lee went on to indulge the conspiracy theory that Trump attended Game 3 of the Finals specifically to mess with the team’s mojo. “That was not just an accident!” he insisted, noting the Knicks lost 115-111 to the San Antonio Spurs after Trump attended.

Still, Lee said he isn’t prepared to attack Dolan just because he’s a Republican.

“Here’s the thing,” Lee explained. “There were a lot of Yankees fans that didn’t like George Steinbrenner and his politics.”

“But he was a Republican. Funny story: During the 1996 World Series, the Yankees lost the first two games to the Braves,” Lee added.

In fact, Lee added that years ago he wanted a red Yankees hat, but the company, New Era, told him they wouldn’t make one in red. Lee said he called Steinbrenner, the Yankees owner, who went out of his way to make sure Lee got his red Yankees cap.

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