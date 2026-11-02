WATCH: Cowboys’ Caleb Downs Gets Repeatedly Pancaked by Cards O-Lineman

Dallas Cowboys’ rookie safety Caleb Downs had a couple of viral moments to forget in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.

Early in the fourth quarter, as the Cardinals put the finishing touches on what would become an impressive comeback win, Downs was essentially dribbled downfield by Arizona center Hjalte Froholdt on a 52-yard run by Tyler Allgeier.

Just when Downs really could have used a pick-me-up, he got precisely the opposite from Cardinals star tight end Trey McBride, who, after catching a pass over Downs, said, “You a first-rounder? For what?”

Not exactly the emotionally supportive environment that Downs could have used at the time.

Adding insult to injury, Downs also suffered a concussion in Dallas’ 33-30 loss to Arizona.

As for Downs, his season hasn’t been all bad. He is still the Cowboys’ leading tackler (52) and has forced three fumbles and notched one sack.