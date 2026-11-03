‘I Flew on That Exact Aircraft’: Joe Mixon Mourns Nine Killed in Florida Jet Crash

Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon said he had flown on the same aircraft with the same two pilots just a month before a Florida plane crash killed everyone aboard Sunday.

Mixon shared the connection in a social media post mourning the nine people killed when a Learjet 60 crashed near Greenacres in Palm Beach County. The aircraft was traveling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas.

“Absolutely devastated by yesterday’s tragic plane crash in Florida and the loss of all nine lives. I flew on that exact aircraft last month with those same two pilots,” he wrote. “They were incredible professionals and genuinely wonderful people.”

Mixon also expressed sorrow over the death of a young woman aboard the flight, writing that learning about her plans for the future made the loss harder to process.

“My heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to the grieving families and loved ones of everyone on board. A tragic reminder of how fragile life is,” Mixon continued. “Love on your loved ones while you can, because you never know what tomorrow may bring.”

Social media users offered condolences and thanked Mixon for his tribute.

The crash killed seven passengers and two crew members. One person on the ground suffered a leg injury.

The pilots were identified as Capt. Jeff Gregory, 55, and co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, 20. The passengers included Austin technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson, his wife, Helen Sharp, and their children, four-year-old Emma and two-year-old Charlie.

The children’s nanny, Anita Maria Apellido Cetina, and family friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr were also aboard.