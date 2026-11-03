Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has asked for calm after an angry fan cursed at his daughter following his team’s third straight loss.

Nebraska suffered a 17-10 home loss to Washington this past weekend, prompting severe fan backlash on and off the field, with fans throwing trash and voicing their displeasure. At one point, a man reportedly cursed at Rhule’s 13-year-old daughter.

“F-U and F your dad,” the man reportedly told the girl.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Rhule called for calm and vowed to keep coaching.

“We’re going to keep fighting until the day they tell me to leave,” Rhule said. “I’m not leaving, I’m not quitting.”

Rhule did, however, state that he will not tolerate abuse toward his children.

“I’m not going to keep coaching if it means my kids grow up screwed up,” Rhule said.

Rhule added that he will keep coaching in service of the fans.

“So I’m going to fight for the fans,” Rhule said. “Yeah, they get passionate, they boo, they throw a bottle. I get all that. The guy who attacked my 13-year-old daughter, I’m not coaching for him. I’m coaching for the people who are in the boat.”

“You get to these moments, and the water is rocky, the ocean is rocky,” he continued. “Just steady in the boat, man. Steady in the boat. Don’t take a rocking boat and a rocking sea and rock it even more, man. You can’t control what’s outside the boat. Your focus should be on being steady in the boat, going back to work this week and understanding this game against Illinois. If we play well, we’ll come down to the end, and you have to make one more play than the other team.”

“I’m going to fight for the people who give money to the program, for the fans who spend whatever money they make to come to our games. I’m going to fight for the people at the Elbow Room in Johnston, Nebraska, who welcomed me,” he concluded. “I’m not going to worry about the person who wants to throw something at Colandrea. I’m not going to worry about the person who wants to cuss out my daughter.”