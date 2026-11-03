Soccer Player Dies After Collision with Goalie in Spain

A pro soccer player in Spain died tragically on Tuesday after colliding head-on with the goalie of the opposing team.

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died at the age of 30 after suffering a cardiac arrest on the way to a local hospital following the on-field collision during a Spanish second-tier match.

According to The Telegraph, de Miguel ran into Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono near the halfway line as they raced to control the ball. Owono appeared to leap up and strike de Miguel in the chest with his knee.

The Tenerife striker fell to the ground, unmoving, as players gathered around him and called for medical personnel to assist.

Spanish police have confirmed they have opened an investigation into the incident.

Owono has deactivated all his social media, and reports say he is devastated by the encounter.

“Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8 am of Jesús de Miguel Alamed, de Miguel’s team said in a statement.

“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness. We stand alongside his devastated family, alongside his loved ones, alongside all of tinerfeñismo [supporters of Tenerife] that today weeps for this cruel outcome.,” the statement continued.

“The family of Jesús de Miguel thanks each and every one of the expressions of support received, and likewise requests, from the heart, the utmost respect for their privacy in these terrible moments,” the Tenerife statement concluded.

The opposing team, Andorra , also released a statement, reading, “We want to send all our strength and best wishes to Jesús de Miguel after the serious incident suffered during today’s match. A very strong hug to the player, his family and Tenerife.”

The Spanish soccer league said that all games will be put on hold out of respect. A moment of silence will also be initiated once games restart.

On Tuesday morning, Real Madrid and Arsenal players held a combined tribute to de Miguel.

De Miguel was born in Madrid and joined Tenerife in 2025. He made 36 appearances with the team and scored 11 goals. He spent most of his pro career playing for CD Castellón off the Spanish third division.

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