Sophie Cunningham Hires 24/7 Security After Stalker Reveal

Sophie Cunningham’s persona grew exponentially this year. While her play on the floor has been solid, the former Fever guard gained national headlines and near-instant recognizability for her words and actions off the court.

On Monday’s edition of her No Hesitations podcast, Cunningham revealed that her growing fame has prompted her to take more precautions, such as hiring a professional guard.

“I will say… definitely in certain places people kind of knew who I was and I couldn’t really go anywhere,” Cunningham said. “Now it doesn’t matter what state, what city, it’s everywhere.

“And so I’ve hired security, and they’re going to start traveling with me actually next week, 24/7. So that’s a little different. It kind of stops you from your regular routine.”

Her announcement about hiring security comes after Cunningham’s recent revelation that she was dealing with stalkers.

“There’s also a lot of kind of crazy people too,” Cunningham told Von. “We do have a lot of stalkers, I know I do… And that’s the negative side of things that people don’t think about… I have 20, I think, people kind of that the FBI are watching for me.”

As for her critics, Cunningham said she ignores them.

“I’m still a dweeb, but I think you know that,” she told co-host Drew Hanlen. “… It’s all these people who are so unhappy or just, honestly, psychotic that are so mean and have so much hatred in their heart, and if you want to take it out on me, fine. I’m the one who can handle it.”

Cunningham made headlines earlier this year in an interview with ESPN, when she defended women’s sports, claiming she wants to “protect young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Those words brought throngs of protesters to Fever games, particularly on the coasts and in Minnesota, where leftists in support of allowing men in women’s sports protested and denounced her.

Cunningham is currently a free agent.