The Seattle Seahawks blasted off some fireworks dangerously close to a U.S. military Black Hawk helicopter during a stadium flyover on Monday night.

A wing of four Black Hawks flew over Lumen Field as the team paid tribute to the U.S. military, but as the final craft passed, stadium staff set off a series of fireworks high into the air. Unfortunately, that last helicopter was not quite out of the rockets’ path before they sailed into the sky.

WATCH:

Fortunately, none of the four UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters were damaged or impacted by the fireworks, but it sure was a close call. Video of the incident made it clear that the final helicopter in the wing was right in the path of the rockets.

The helicopters were part of the U.S. Army’s 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, according to the Seahawks’ website.

Similar flyovers have become a regular event at Lumen Field. They were also involved before Team USA’s World Cup game against Australia in June.

The Bears went on to beat the Seahawks 34-17 for this week’s Monday Night Football game.

The loss set the Seahawks back to 4-4, tied with the Rams for second in the highly competitive NFC West. The win improved the Bears to 6-2, and they now trail the Vikings by a half-game in the NFC North.

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston