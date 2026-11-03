WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Greets New Hampshire Voters on Election Day

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is a hit with New Englanders; that’s no secret. What may have surprised some, however, was seeing those same New Englanders watching “Gronk” wave the American flag at polling places.

Videos circulated online Tuesday showing Gronkowski outside of a New Hampshire polling place, taking pictures, and signing autographs.

“Republican candidate for governor Kelly Ayotte posted a photo with the tight end and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, in Bedford,” CBS News reports. “A Republican running for state representative said Gronkowski signed one of his campaign signs in Goffstown.”

Gronk’s presence caused significant congestion at the high school where he appeared, prompting police to advise voters as soon as he left.

“If you plan on voting today or are traveling in the area, please give yourself extra time,” Bedford Police said. “Rob Gronkowski is no longer at the High School. He is not expected to return.”

Gronkowski, who appears on the Fox Sports’ NFL Sunday show on Sunday mornings, will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

As Tom Brady’s #1 target, Gronkowski won three Super Bowls in New England and one in Tampa Bay.