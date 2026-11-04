Colorado Amendment Recognizing Hunting as a Right Fails to Pass

Colorado’s Amendment 83, a ballot measure protecting hunting by making it a constitutional right, failed to garner enough votes to pass Tuesday night.

The Summit Daily reported that the measure recognized hunting and fishing “as the preferred way to manage the state’s wildlife.”

Because it was a constitutional amendment, “the measure [required] 55% of the votes to pass.” It appears to have only received somewhere around 44 percent of the vote.

The Colorado Sun noted the push for Amendment 83 was “largely funded by the International Order of T. Roosevelt” and was intended to impact state decisions regarding wildlife management.

Donors who came alongside the International Order of T. Roosevelt included “the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, the Concord Fund, the Safari Club International Colorado Chapter, Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.”

RELATED: Montana AG Austin Knudsen Hunts Talks Passing on the Hunting Tradition

Had Coloradans passed Amendment 83 their state would have become the 25th in the Union to recognize a right to hunt.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.