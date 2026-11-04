MLB Great Mark Teixeira Emerges as One of the Few Republicans to Win on Election Night

Former Yankees player Mark Teixeira played cleanup hitter for the Republican Party on election night after winning his race for Congress in Texas.

Teixeira beat Democrat Kristin Hook by a convincing margin in the 21st District and is now headed to Washington, D.C., the New York Post reported.

“Thank you to my family, friends, campaign staff, and the countless supporters who stood with us during this campaign. We could not have won this race without every person who knocked on doors, worked the polls, hosted events, and pitched in to help the cause. I am truly grateful to all of you,” Teixeira wrote to voters on Tuesday night.

“And of course, I want to thank all of the voters across the district who placed their trust in me. Nobody will work harder to continue earning that trust. Tonight’s victory belongs to the people of Texas’s 21st District. I’m not going to Washington for myself, but rather to be a strong, responsive voice for every family in this district. Together, we can build a better future for our families, our neighbors, and every community across Texas 21. I’m excited to get to work. I will be praying for all of you and for the future of this great nation. God bless Texas, and God bless America.”

After 14 seasons in Major League Baseball, Teixeira jumped into the race for Congress promising to “work with President (Donald) Trump to secure the border, grow the economy, end radical woke indoctrination, promote American energy independence, defend life and the Second Amendment, end forever wars, and strengthen the military.”

He won his GOP primary in March and earned an endorsement from the president, with Trump saying the former MLB star is a “Total winner, on and off the field.”

Before closing out his MLB career in New York, Teixeira won five Gold Gloves and made three All-Star teams. He finished second in AL MVP voting in his 2009 Yankees debut in a season when the team went to the World Series.

Now a Congressman, Teixeira earned a .268/.360/.509 record and hit 409 homers in his career. He also played for the Rangers, Angels, and Braves.

Teixeira is not the only sports figure to transition to politics this election. Former Auburn football head coach Tommy Tuberville also won his bid for Alabama’s Governor.

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