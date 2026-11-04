VIDEO: Packers QB Jordan Love and Wife Dress as Blind NFL Refs for Halloween

An NFL player has never been fined for a Halloween costume, but there’s a first for everything.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his wife, Ronika Stone, horrified trick-or-treaters this year by dressing up as blind NFL referees, complete with standard referee uniforms, sunglasses, and walking sticks.

The video’s caption, written by Stone, read, “I’m jokin, immmmmm jokin.”

Stone jumped into the video’s comments section, saying, “We’re Footlocker employees.”

A clever attempt to be sure. However, the yellow penalty flags her husband holds in his left hand suggest social media users figured out the couple’s true intent: they were dressed as NFL referees.

Love’s desire to mock the referees comes as no surprise. He and the Packers were victimized by Alex Moore and his crew nearly two weeks ago when they threw not one, not two, not three, but at least four highly controversial flags on the Packers and also missed a blatant targeting penalty when Lions safety Brian Branch hit Packers tight end Tucker Kraft in the facemask with the crown of his helmet.

The referees’ conduct was so egregious that the NFL pulled Moore’s crew from their scheduled Sunday night primetime assignment last weekend.

Next up, the Packers play the Patriots in New England on Sunday afternoon.