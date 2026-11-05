WATCH: Lakers Star Luka Doncic Furious at Fan for Flinging Loose Ball at Female Ref

Lakers forward Luka Dončić was furious with a fan who grabbed a loose ball that rolled off the court and aggressively flung it at a female ref.

Video clearly shows Dončić pointing at the fan in shock.

The incident happened during the Lakers’ 116-103 win over the Kings; Jarred Vanderbilt blocked a ten-foot attempt by Malik Monk. The ball rolled among the courtside seats, and a fan in a black jacket grabbed it. He then forcefully threw it to the ref.

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Another angle showed Dončić looking at the fan and was clearly disgusted by what happened.

“He just tossed – really strong – the ball towards the ref,” Dončić said after the game, according to the New York Post. “I was just asking him, what the hell is he doing?”

The NBA’s Fan Code of Conduct states that: “Guests who engage in fighting, throwing objects, or attempting to enter the court will be immediately ejected from the arena.”

The fan could also lose his season tickets, if he has them, and could even face legal consequences.

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